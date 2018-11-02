2015 a promising year for job-seeking graduates

Every year, another batch of college graduates walk out of their universities ready to enter the job market.

And this year, the class of 2015 is heading into what economic experts consider a healthy marketplace.

American employers plan to hire an average of 9.6 percent more graduates this year than the year before, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE).

NACE's report indicates there are a couple reasons for an uptick in employment. Companies are expanding and requiring more and more workers, and employees that are retiring need to be replaced.

Assistant research professor Eric Parsons works for the Economic and Policy Analysis Research Center at the University of Missouri. He said another reason for the increase in hiring is that employers are looking for new talent.

"Economic conditions are definitely better than they have been. In Missouri, in 2010, the unemployment rate was around 10% and it's been roughly cut in half," Parsons said. "That affects everyone all across the scale and in general, colleges graduates have had lower unemployment rates than the economy as a whole so I would expect them to be doing better as well."

The Missouri Department of Economic Development found graduates on the job hunt are more than likely to find work full-time. More than 69% of job postings throughout the state are for permanent positions according to the Missouri Economic Research Information Center's real time labor market summary.

Parsons said the numbers show metropolitan areas have the highest need for new hires in accordance with the size of those labor markets. St. Louis and Kansas City have 21,000 and 12,000 job advertisements, respectively. Springfield and Columbia round out the top four with 2,000 and 1,000 postings.

MU senior Jazmin Burrell says it's pretty exciting to have her resume out there and know that people are actually looking at it.

"The job hunt hasn't been that bad, there are a lot of opportunities out there," said Burrell. "I have a few offers already lined up. It's not as intimidating as I thought it would be."

Burrell is a native of Kansas City and will graduate from the University of Missouri in May 2015. She says she plans to stay in state and contribute to the labor market in her hometown.

"I'm a Kansas City girl born and raised, so I really just want to be back home," Burrell said. "So I can be able to start my life."