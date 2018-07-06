Fulton Community Garden Program Sees Success

FULTON - Fulton families are cutting grocery costs this summer thanks to the local YMCA. The YMCA started a community garden program three years ago.

The YMCA's Pioneering Healthier Communities Committee came up with the idea to help Fulton residents have direct access to fresh produce.

Residents interested in participating in the program can sign up at the YMCA. A plot is free of charge and water is provided. The only cost gardeners have is the seeds they choose to plant.

Fulton resident Zahra Dashtaki has two plots at the community garden location at the Fulton Firehouse. Dashtaki said she shares her produce with friends and family.

The firehouse location is currently full, but there are still spots available at the YMCA location.