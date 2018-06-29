Halloween Spirit Lives On In Columbia

4 years 7 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, October 29 2013 Oct 29, 2013 Tuesday, October 29, 2013 9:11:00 PM CDT October 29, 2013 in News
By: Genevieve Reaume, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Halloween sales are predicted to drop by a bilion dollars nationwide this year, but some Columbia resident say Halloween spirits are still high.

Frank Bowman has been decorating his house for Halloween for nearly 20 years. The drive down his street is shaded and dimly lit beneath the large trees and autumn leaves. But, his red brick house stands out with a homemade graveyard in front. Depictions of dead and lost souls loom throughout his yard.

Tombstones for "John Doe," "Melvin Sprague," and "Rachel Crow" line the walkway to the front door. Crow's "spirit" hangs wearily from the tree above her gravestone. Fake bats and other ghouls loom overhead.

Bowman is bucking the national trend away from decorating for Halloween. A survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts only 47.5 percent of people in the U.S. wil decorate this year, the lowest number since 2005.

John Baxter said he has been festooning his yard for more than 30 years. His house sits on the side of the busy street off West Broadway. As people drive past, they can see cut-out witches, cats and pumpkins, but those are just a portion of the decorations Baxter owns.

"We're running a little behind this year," Baxter said. "With all the football games it's slowed us down."

Baxter has a separate shed behind his house with an attic full of decorations. Hidden away, up in the wooden attic, are the rest of his Halloween decorations. Scarecrows are tucked in the corner next to the sleds for Christmas, while large, black garbage bags cover ghosts and pumpkin designed to light up.

Both Baxter and Bowman have a hefty amount of decorations stored up to last them awhile.

"We haven't bought any in the past couple years just because we have so much of it," Bowman said.

He is very resourceful when using decortions, he said.

Bowman looked up at the ghost of Rachel Crow as he said, "This young lady over here, she is certainly store-bought, but the gravestones, all that stuff we made."

Some of those gravestones were made from the cardboard of an old plant box and have lasted him 15 years. Bowman made the switch to a more durable fiber board four years ago.

Some people are also getting more resourceful when it comes to costumes. The NRF predicts a little more than 18 percent of people will make their own costumes this year. But overall, fewer people, 43.2 percent, are dressing up, down from 45 percent last year.

Sabrina Braden-Garcia is the owner Maude Vintage in downtown Columbia. There she offers both rentals and costumes for purchase. The spirit is certainly still alive within the store. Each employee was dressed in costume, and Braden-Garcia flew through the store decked out as Amelia Earhart. She had the wig, the hat, the goggles and more. Her mood was high and so were her employees, even though her Halloween sales have dropped.

"We did notice last year we were a little less busy during the October period," she said.

Halloween is usually Maude Vintage's peak season, but she said trends seem to be changing. Still, Braden-Garcia said she sees plenty of interest in the holiday.

"I do notice that businesses put bats or cobwebs in the windows, as usual," she said. "Every year downtown gets festive."

Baxter believes the economy does impact people's decision to decorate, but he thinks Columbia has been pretty lucky.

"We don't seem to be hit as hard here as other places, but if you can't afford it, it's the last thing you're going to buy," Baxter said.  "You're going to buy your groceries first."

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
5am 77°
6am 76°
7am 78°
8am 82°