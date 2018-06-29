Lack of Alcohol Enforcement Means Less Money for Public Schools

4 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, January 30 2014 Jan 30, 2014 Thursday, January 30, 2014 7:18:00 PM CST January 30, 2014 in News
By: William Joy, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Budget cuts to Missouri's Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) have left the state with almost no alcohol enforcement and lost revenue for its public school system, according to multiple sources.

Budget cuts in 2010 hit much heavier on the enforcement side, rather than the administrative side. After those cuts, the number of regulatory employees, which includes enforcement agents, stood at just ten, down from 60 in 1999. The number of non-regulatory employees, such as administrators, stood at 11, down from 18.

In 2007, Missouri's ATC had a budget of $3.25 million and was responsible for $36.1 of revenue for the state and its education system. This past year, its budget was less than half that, down to just $1.25 million dollars.

There are eight agents, split between alcohol and tobacco enforcement. Former agents for the department, who were let go due to budget cuts, say that isn't enough people to do the job.

"It's impossible," said Victor Zinn, a former special agent with the department. "It would probably take five agents in Kansas City, Missouri alone."

Another former agent, who spent almost 20 years with the department said, "You've got 114 counties in the state of Missouri and you have six agents." That source, who chose to remain anonymous said, "Where are you going to divide them up and send them to start out with?"

Some members of the state legislature are also concerned with the lack of enforcement.

"When I knew the department, they had 60-some agents throughout the state," said Rep. Galen Higdon (R - St. Joseph). "Eventually they were reduced to 30 agents, now there's five agents. There's just basically no enforcement whatsoever."

Higdon is working to pass a bill that would allow the department to use some of the money it generates towards its budget, taking it back to pre-cut levels.

For comparison, Tennessee and Missouri rank 17th and 18th in population among states, but Tennessee's alcohol enforcement has 38 agents and its $6,281,800 budget is almost 5 times larger than Missouri's $1,258,299 in 2013 and Tennessee's agents don't handle tobacco enforcement like Missouri's ATC.

No one with the ATC would speak to KOMU 8 News, even though the department pays spokesman Mike O'Connell $72,250 each year to speak for the Department of Public Safety, which houses the ATC. O'Connell, and the rest of the department, refused to go on camera, but said in a written statement that after budget cuts, the department now relies on local law enforcement to do the work it used to do.

"ATC provides training to and works closely with local law enforcement, which handles criminal enforcement and provides the basis for administrative actions taken by the ATC against liquor licensees," the statement said.

But the former agents who talked with KOMU 8 News, who both now work in local law enforcement, said that arrangement just won't work.

Zinn said, "The problem is most agencies in the state, they're like everyone else. They are strapped for money. They're strapped for manpower and they're just overloaded doing police work of a general nature."

Sergeant Candy Cornman, who oversees the Columbia Police Department's downtown unit, agreed the department is already overloaded without having to inspect bars as well.

"Anytime you add additonal chores to someone and not having the experience that the ATC has with dealing with that, the additional workload has been somewhat of a challenge for my unit," Corman said.

The numbers show Columbia isn't the only city struggling to enforce alcohol laws.

In 2007 and 2008, the ATC had 41 agents and issued 1,953 summonses around the state, but in the past two years, the ATC has issued just 113.

2010 Budget Cuts

A records request also shows the ATC has become less aggressive in its pursuit of enforcement. In 2007-2008, the ATC dismissed just 81 of its more than 3,000 regulatory violations, but in 2011-2012, following budget cuts, it dismissed 418 of its 2,000 violations.

The severity of the ATC's punishments also decreased. In 2007-2008, the ATC suspended or revoked 537 licenses, but in 2011-2012, there were only 153 suspensions or revoked licenses.

Revenue from fines, all of which went to public education in the county where the violation occurred, decreased as well. Not including dismissed cases, the ATC issued $314,600 in fines in 2011-2012, less than half of the $643,600 in fines in 2007-2008.

Fines by ATC

Those numbers don't include individual tickets, which, unlike business tickets, were handled at a county level instead of statewide.

The former agents who spoke to KOMU 8 News, who have almost 25 years of experience combined, said that the average agent would issue roughly 125 tickets a year, with an average individual fine of $200. At that rate, 60 agents would generate roughly $1.5 million toward public education for counties around the state. With eight agents, that number would drop to $200,000.

But the former agents say the department has changed the hours the agents work to keep them from issuing as many fines and violations.

"We had 40 hours a week that we worked," said the anonymous source. "We dictated how it was. Our work week started on Friday. It ended on Thursday, so we were out during peak times."

But now, he says, agents don't work when people are actually out drinking.

"Towards the end there, we did the same hours they do now, which is 8-4:30 p.m., the former agent said. "They just wanted us to push papers, go ahead and generate the revenue [from licenses and taxes], but don't do the enforcement that goes with it."

Both former agents said some violations that can be handled without going out in the field are going overlooked.

Advertising special drink prices is illegal under Missouri law, but just a quick glance over tweets from popular bars in Columbia revealed more than 30 advertising violations worth up to $30,000.That's money that would go to Columbia Public Schools if anyone enforced them.

"There's nobody out here looking," the anonymous agent said. "There's nobody out here checking to find out what's going."

Most violations are misdemeanors, which carries a maximum fine of $1,000. But the agents say that's not enough to get violators to stop.

"If you're making an extra 40 or 50,000 a year involving underage drinkers and you're only going to get fined $500 or $1,000 a year, where's the incentive or the deterrent to stop," Zinn said.

The other former agent said, "You really can't exceed the $1,000. But what you can do is enhance with the fact of ‘Ok, you got fined a thousand, but you're getting 30-day suspension with it.'"

Whatever the punishment might be, the former agents who spoke to KOMU 8 News said it will be tough to be effective if no one is there to enforce the law.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
23 minutes ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
9am 84°
10am 88°
11am 90°
12pm 93°