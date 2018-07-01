MO SBTDC Could See Decrease in Funding

4 years 11 months 1 week ago Friday, July 19 2013 Jul 19, 2013 Friday, July 19, 2013 1:39:00 PM CDT July 19, 2013 in News
By: Yuqing Pan, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A non-profit organization that provides free financial advice to local business owners said it could see a decrease in federal and local funding.

The communication director of The Missouri Small Businesses and Technology Development Centers (MO SBTDC), Mary Paulsell, said if the organization were to receive less funding, it might not be able to serve as many businesses as it does now.

MO SBTDC has 33 centers across the state of Missouri.

"We based our centers on performance, and it's always possible that we would have to decrease funding to a center that doesn't perform so well." Paulsell said.

Paulsell said the organization would make very careful decisions, based on the possible cuts.

"So if we decrease funding to assist those firms," Paulsell said, "we could see unfortunately fewer businesses starting, fewer businesses growing and fewer jobs created."

Paulsell said the U.S Small Business Administration defined all businesses with fewer than 500 employees as small businesses, so some small businesses were actually quite large. She said they were the ones that create long lasting and sustaining jobs in the community.

Counselors at the MO SBTDC centers were dealing with an increasing number of clients.
The four counselors in Columbia serve a range of 14 counties.

Paulsell said, typically, a counselor had about 60 to 70 active clients at the same time. Some clients worked with the centers for years.

Counselor Collin Bunch transferred to the Columbia branch from University of Central Missouri two months ago. He said he had about 30 to 40 clients. He said more experienced counselors like Virginia Wilson, director in the Columbia downtown office, might have more than a hundred clients.

"I guess there is never enough time, if there are five of Virginia and I, it probably could really make a difference in the area." Bunch said.

Tim and Loretta Ralph were among Bunch's clients. They opened Tim's Automotive in 2010 after years of running a home business. Their shop took off so fast they soon encountered cash flow problems, with new work coming in non-stop while payments from previous customers lagged.

"For automotive businesses, there is not a lot of collateral per se, so it's harder to do just with typical banks." Loretta Ralph said.

But for Bunch, it was a classic high-growth syndrome that he knew well.

"It is a good problem, but it is still a problem." Bunch said.

Bunch said the solution was to look for a line of credit that Loretta Ralph could draw on so that she could pay bills right away.

Loretta Ralph said she was working with the MO SBTDC only on capital growth, for now, which was phase one. But she said she would continue working with the organization for further expansion.

"I am very appreciative that we have something in place here in Columbia that will help businesses, especially businesses that are growing and working hard to do so, to let us know that there is somebody there to help us continue to grow." Loretta said.

Tim's Automotive now has three employees. With a plan for expansion, The Ralphs hoped to buy a new building in the next 12 to 18 months.

"With the amount of work we have, we hope to have a bigger place with more bays, and hopefully a wash bay." Loretta Ralph said.

For more information, visit the MO SBTDC website.

More News

Grid
List

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
4 minutes ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in Top Stories

Motorcycle crash sent Centralia man to hospital
Motorcycle crash sent Centralia man to hospital
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Centralia man struck a deer on his motorcycle, causing it to overturn early Wednesday morning. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 4:59:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Ex-deputy gets some jail for deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash
Ex-deputy gets some jail for deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former Stone County deputy has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and probation for a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 4:28:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri inmate alleges assault by county sheriff
Missouri inmate alleges assault by county sheriff
COLUMBIA (AP) — A county sheriff's office in central Missouri is under investigation for inmate assault allegations. Callaway County... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
COLUMBIA - People of all ages and races came out for the "Families Belong Together" protest Saturday, decrying the Trump... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri physicians warn against bug-borne diseases
Missouri physicians warn against bug-borne diseases
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri residents should be on the lookout for diseases caused by mosquito, flea and tick bites, according... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 12:52:36 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 85°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
7pm 80°
8pm 79°
9pm 77°
10pm 77°