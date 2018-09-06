Residents Have Mixed Reactions To Columbia's Gateway Project

4 years 6 months 1 week ago Saturday, February 22 2014 Feb 22, 2014 Saturday, February 22, 2014 5:18:00 PM CST February 22, 2014 in News
By: Jiaxi Lu, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - For local artist Sonya Nicholson, Columbia is her adopted hometown.

Nicholson moved to Columbia when she was a child, she's a graduate of Columbia College, and for the past 12 years she's worked downtown.

She said she has a vast interest in how Columbia looks and how it develops.  Recently the Community Improvement District's Gateway Project proposal caught her attention.

"I have been driving down Broadway so many times, so when I saw the proposal for the Gateway, I know exactly where it was and I know that's something I will be passing again and again," Nicholson said.

The CID hired a St. Louis architectural and planning firm, Arcturis in October as the contractor to plan a design for the Gateway project.

The Executive Director of The District, Carrie Gartner, said the project aims to beautify and restructure the four "gateways" into the downtown district in Columbia to make it safer for pedestrians.

"It's more than just putting a piece of art in the middle of a sidewalk," Gartner said. "We wanted a red carpet into the downtown area. We wanted lighting so it highlights the area at night, we want landscaping so it looks good during the day. We want traffic coming so people don't get accosted by cars when they try to cross Broadway," said Gartner.

The four entries include the intersections of Broadway and Providence Road, Broadway and College Avenue, and the south and north entries to downtown coming from the MU campus and the Columbia College campus.

Gartner said $40,000 used to hire the design team comes from CID's budget.  She said that price includes the whole package of a three-person design team from Arcturis and a local engineer group will work closely with infrastructures.

"The idea of gateway into our downtown area has been something we've been looking at since the 90s, actually," Gartner said. "With the new community improvement district we finally have the wherewithal to really start a project this large. It's not just a public art or a statue, it's a natural gateway so there is wayfinding involved, there's a message involved, there's signage involved, and there are streetscape implements and pedestrian improvements as well."

The CID approved its largest ever budget of $631,000 in June 2013. A half cent increase in sales tax that went into effect in 2011 was one of the main reasons for the large budget. The CID set aside $70,000 between the FY 2013 AND 2014 budgets for the Gateway Project.

"If you ever looked at either in the Broadway, the traffic moves faster, there are four lanes, that's harder for pedestrians to get across, there's no crosswalks at 4th and Broadway for instance. So we thought this was really a good time to do this," Gartner said.

The project plans to add art structures, medians and possible gardening improvements to the four downtown entries.

"This is not an inexpensive project. It's a major project so it's going to be a long term project, but we did have enough funds really to hire a design team to come in and help us look at the issue of pedestrian safety, look at the issue of way finding of signage, how do we really make a statement about what Columbia is," Gartner said.

Gartner said The District put out a nationwide and a local search when looking for potential contractors for the project, and Arcturis rose to the top. Gartner said the CID board made the decision that the project needs someone who not just only have good experience at public space and doing way-finding projects, but also need someone who have really gone out to apply for grants and secure fundings.

"Arcturis, they love Columbia, they had been thinking about Columbia for a while, done some really great designs for other cities, and what they also did was had a very good understanding of how we can apply for grants and get or add funding for this project," Garner said. "We want a great looking street-scape, we want a great looking gateway, but we also need to be able to pay for it."

The CID board held an open house exhibition on January 17 where residents were able to vote on the three themes Arcturis put together. KOMU 8 News got a lot of feedback on its facebook page when people expressed mixed feelings toward the designs.

Nicholson said it's a good idea to frame the downtown and welcome people, but she wasn't in love with the designs.

"They look like something that could be in an amusement park. It's extravagant," Nicholson said.

The three themes are "education," "energy," and "the hub." 

The education design emphasized the city as an education center in mid-Missouri. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The energy design focused on Columbia as a creative center of art, music and entrepreneurship.

The hub design means Columbia is the center of culture, commerce and education of the state.

Lisa Bartlett, owner of the Artlandish Gallery, said she noticed there have been a lot of negative comments on the designs.

"I don't see we have any companies do big outdoor projects here, so I'm not sure how we are going to hire someone local to do such a thing," Bartlett said. "We don't have such sort of expertise here."

Bartlett said she is not going to criticize anything, but she thinks the designs could be better.

"Whatever they come up with should be timeless, something that won't be obsolete in twenty, thirty or forty years. I think it need to be classic object of art in some level because I think those are the things that won't go away," Bartlett said.

"I don't think anyone disagrees with the themes, and that's a good foundation for which to build a gateway. Education, energy, the hub are three themes that represented us well. The question is we have to pick one and we wonder which one we want," Gartner said.

"I'm hoping the Gateway will have a place to sit, a place for people to pose pictures, interesting enough that somebody gonna want to pose for a picture," Nicholson said. "There should have some trolley benches where people could meet each other there, and that would be pedestrian friendly."

The District has a Facebook page called "Downtown Columbia Gateway Project" asking residents to provide feedbacks in an online survey.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri hyperloop engineers visit MU campus
Missouri hyperloop engineers visit MU campus
COLUMBIA - A drive from Kansas City to St. Louis takes about a four hours, but a proposed hyperloop that... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Moberly parents express concern about school's bus system
Moberly parents express concern about school's bus system
MOBERLY - Moberly Public School parents are expressing frustrations about the bus transportation they are sending their children on every... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 6:37:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter permanently banned right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars show for abusive behavior —... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 6:19:49 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Order prevents release of prosecutor's 'exclusion list'
Order prevents release of prosecutor's 'exclusion list'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has granted a temporary restraining order preventing St. Louis' top prosecutor and police from... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged in federal court for illegally exporting crayfish
Missouri man charged in federal court for illegally exporting crayfish
CAMDEN COUNTY - A mid-Missouri man is charged in federal court Tuesday for exporting crayfish, violating the Lacey Act. ... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Motorcycle accidents raise Labor Day weekend fatalities
Motorcycle accidents raise Labor Day weekend fatalities
JEFFERSON CITY - Labor day traffic deaths are down from last year, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report,... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Columbia ranks below national average in cost of living
Columbia ranks below national average in cost of living
COLUMBIA - More people might be moving to mid-Missouri because it's cheaper to live in than most. The Columbia... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Soybean farmers seek relief but none in sight
Soybean farmers seek relief but none in sight
PRAIRIE HOME - According to an economic analysis from the Missouri Soybean Association, the price drop points to more than... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

MU's right to ban guns going to trial
MU's right to ban guns going to trial
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge ruled Wednesday that the University of Missouri's rule prohibiting guns on campus will go... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Stephens College drops tuition by thousands per year
Stephens College drops tuition by thousands per year
COLUMBIA - Students at Stephens College will be paying a lot less for tuition starting next school year. The... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 1:28:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

US plans to sidestep limits on detaining immigrant children
US plans to sidestep limits on detaining immigrant children
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Thursday it plans to circumvent a longstanding court agreement that governs how children... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 11:44:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Three dead, five wounded in Cincinnati shooting; suspect also dead
Three dead, five wounded in Cincinnati shooting; suspect also dead
CINCINNATI - Three people were killed and five injured in a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati, according to the city's... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 9:38:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Fayette football wins new gear, teaches safe tackling
Fayette football wins new gear, teaches safe tackling
FAYETTE – The Fayette Falcons football team received an equipment grant, providing it with new helmets and shoulder pads this... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 7:49:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Trump slams damning New York Times op-ed as 'gutless'
Trump slams damning New York Times op-ed as 'gutless'
(CNN) -- An unnamed senior Trump administration official assailed President Donald Trump's "amorality" and reckless decision-making in a New York... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 7:02:56 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Stolen ruby slippers found 13 years later; search continues for suspects
Stolen ruby slippers found 13 years later; search continues for suspects
(CNN) - A pair of red sequined slippers from the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" has been found,... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 5:17:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

National fraternity group bans hard alcohol for more than 800 campuses
National fraternity group bans hard alcohol for more than 800 campuses
COLUMBIA - The North American Interfraternity Conference (NIC) recently adopted a standard prohibiting hard alcohol from fraternity chapter facilities and... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 1:38:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Boone Hospital Center considers options as management change looms
Boone Hospital Center considers options as management change looms
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center Trustees have mutually agreed with BJC HealthCare to end its management of Boone Hospital Center... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Missouri Rep. uses auctioneer skills to drown out protester at Twitter hearing
Missouri Rep. uses auctioneer skills to drown out protester at Twitter hearing
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - As a woman interrupted a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Billy Long, a Missouri Republican who's... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 5:58:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 16 active weather alerts
12am 71°
1am 70°
2am 70°
3am 70°