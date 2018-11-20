Entrepreneur happy to be in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A young entrepreneur's removal from Canada turns out to be fortuitous both for him and St. Louis.

Marshall Haas intended to work in British Columbia for the company that bought his startup software firm, but when it was apparent he wouldn't get a work visa, a "very stern" government official urged him to return to the U.S.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Haas is from Dallas. He had landed in St. Louis after his software firm, Obsorb, won a $50,000 Arch Grant in 2012. After his brief effort in 2013 to relocate to Canada, he decided to try another startup in St. Louis.

Haas and business partner Jon Wheatley are co-founders of Need/Want, a consumer products firm making a go of it in St. Louis.