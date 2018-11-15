Environmental agency to test Missouri home for radioactivity

BRIDGETON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency will conduct testing at a Bridgeton home near West Lake Landfill after a lawsuit was filed saying the property contained traces of radioactivity matching the signature of the site's nuclear waste.

Michael and Robbin Dailey filed a lawsuit alleging that samples of dust and dirt collected in and around their house had radioactivity levels that far exceed normal thresholds.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the EPA will also conduct tests in other areas of Bridgeton.

The EPA was not named in the lawsuit but is in charge of organizing the cleanup of the site, where radioactive material was illegally buried four decades ago.