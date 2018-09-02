Environmental Concerns About Development

A Sierra Club member has been an open critic of the project from the start and will also be there to see how the developers say they're following all codes and regulations. In March of last year, Ken Midkiff filed a complaint with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources after another Sierra Club member says he spotted an environmental concern at the construction site.

"He observed that the silt fences were down and that they had been collapsed or overtopped and that raw, muddy water had entered grindstone creek," said Sierra Club member Ken Midkiff.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers then issued a violation notice to the development firm for work without a permit near the creek. Representatives from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as well as Columbia's Public Works Department will attend the tour.