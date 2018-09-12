Environmental Protection Agency Will Test Radiation in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON (AP) - Radiation testing at a baseball complex near a suburban St. Louis Superfund site will be completed by late this month and results should be available 30-60 days after that, the Environmental Protection Agency's regional chief said Friday.

Earlier this week, the EPA announced plans to undertake testing at the Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Louis County. EPA Region 7 Administrator Karl Brooks was in Bridgeton Friday to outline how the testing would work.

Samples will be collected the week of May 19, then sent to a lab for evaluation. Results are expected by mid-July.

The EPA examination follows private testing performed earlier this spring on behalf of concerned residents, tests that indicated raised levels of radiation in drainage areas near the complex used by thousands of people each week.