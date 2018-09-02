Environmentalists Oppose Callaway Nuclear Renewal

COLUMBIA (AP) - A St. Louis-based environmental group is asking the federal government to more closely scrutinize Ameren Corp.'s request for a 20-year license renewal at Missouri's only nuclear power plant.

The Missouri Coalition for the Environment has filed a legal objection to the utility's plan with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Ameren's current 40-year operating license for the Callaway County plant expires in 2024.

The application and protest are not related to Ameren's recently announced plans to team up with Westinghouse Electric Co.to build five smaller, "modular" nuclear reactors. The companies are seeking more than $450 million in federal support for the project.