EPA finds hazardous waste violations at Missouri-Kansas City

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City will pay a $23,679 civil penalty for violating federal regulations involving the storage and handling of hazardous waste.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that inspections at Missouri-Kansas City's midtown campus and its School of Dentistry found the university did not properly determine if two solid waste streams contained hazardous waste in order to determine how to manage the waste properly.

The EPA says the university allowed hazardous waste to accumulate in open, unlabeled containers, lacked training plans and didn't try to minimize the possibility of fire, explosion or accidental release of hazardous waste.

The settlement requires Missouri-Kansas City to upgrade its hazardous material inventory system and improve its ability to track, process and maintain disposal records.

University officials did not return calls seeking comment.