EPA Fines St. Joseph for Sewer Overflows

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The city of St. Joseph will pay the federal government $28,000 for sewer overflows that released untreated wastewater into tributaries of the Missouri River.

The city council voted Monday to pay the fine to the Environmental Protection Agency for a minimum of 16 sanitary sewer overflows that occurred between May 2008 and 2013.

The city's director of public works, Jody Carlson, said an EPA audit found about 160 sanitary sewer overflows. But Carlson says the city staff provided additional information to show that only 10 to 20 of those overflows reached the federal waters. He says that information and negotiations with the EPA led to a smaller fine.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the city also is required to take specific actions to reduce overflows.