EPA: No air quality problems at Bridgeton landfill

ST. LOUIS (AP) - No matter how bad the smell, the Environmental Protection Agency says the air quality around a troubled St. Louis-area landfill is similar to the rest of the region.

The EPA on Tuesday released data from air quality monitoring near Bridgeton Landfill. Underground smoldering at the landfill often causes an odor so strong that nearby residents are forced to stay inside. The landfill owner, Republic Services, is spending millions of dollars to reduce the odor.

EPA says monitors checked for air radiation and things such as sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide and hydrogen sulfide. Region 7 Administrator Karl Brooks says results are typical for the St. Louis area.

Ed Smith of the Missouri Coalition for the Environment says the testing fails to address concerns about long-term exposure.