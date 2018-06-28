EPA Opens Waste Site for Joplin Debris

JOPLIN (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency has set up a drop-off site for some types of debris from the Joplin tornado.



The EPA's regional office said Tuesday that the site at the Lone Elm Wastewater Treatment Plant in Joplin will be open daily. There will also be curbside pickups.



The agency said it will be taking waste from three categories: household hazardous wastes, electronics and what the agency calls "white goods." White goods are appliances like freezers,

refrigerators, air conditioners and other large appliances.



The EPA said all construction debris and vegetative material will be removed by contractors and should be kept separate from household hazardous waste, white goods and electronic equipment.