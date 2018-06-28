EPA Presents Plans for Jefferson City Creek

JEFFERSON CITY - The Capitol city has new plans for a downtown creek in need of repair.

Wears Creek, near the capitol building, will be the subject of a revitalization plan aided by the federal government. Last year, the Environmental Protection Agency chose Jefferson City as one of five state capitals to receive help going green. Now, the two entities are teaming together to make that creek a recreational destination.

Urban planners presented their strategies to beautify the creek throughout the week to residents. Their efforts were paid for by the federal government.

Some of their ideas included providing access to the Missouri River, building a river walk and cleaning up trash.

The next step in the process will rely heavily on Jefferson City. It will need to find funds and grants to finance any future project after the EPA comes up with a final report.