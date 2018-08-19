EPA Proposes Mine Cleanup

WEBB CITY (AP) - Officials in Webb City are looking to dump one million cubic yards of rock into an old swimming hole as part of a plan to clean up abandoned mining land. The federal Environmental Protection Agency is recommending the plan and will ask Congress for nine million dollars this year. They want to clean up 300 acres of former lead and zinc open-pit mines near this southwest Missouri town. The project would be the start of a 10- to 15-year effort to remove up to 10 million tons of waste rock dumped on 7,000 acres in Jasper County. EPA officials say all of the waste rock won't fit back in the ground. So they're looking to fill in places like Sucker Flat, a water-filled pit that's been used by swimmers for years.