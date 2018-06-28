EPA Removes Lead from St. Francois County Schools

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency says efforts to remove lead-contaminated soil at three schools in eastern Missouri's Old Lead Belt region are nearing completion. The agency began working last week to remove lead-laced soil and replace it with lead-free dirt at three schools in Farmington -- Jefferson Elementary, W.L. Johns Early Childhood and Truman Kindergarten. Officials said Monday the work is nearly done.

EPA has been removing lead-contaminated soils from schools and child-care facilities in St. Francois County since August. Removal work has also begun at five other schools in the towns of Bonne Terre, Desloge and Park Hills.

Lead was mined for decades in the region, creating a huge amount of waste. Lead contamination can cause lower IQ and health-related problems, particularly in young children.