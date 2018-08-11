EPA says baseball fields near landfill are safe

4 years 1 week 3 days ago Thursday, July 31 2014 Jul 31, 2014 Thursday, July 31, 2014 4:51:00 PM CDT July 31, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency says baseball fields that sit near a St. Louis County landfill that is contaminated with Cold War-era nuclear waste are safe for public use.

The EPA began an investigation in May after Bridgeton-area residents hired a private firm for radiation testing at the Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex. Those tests indicated elevated levels of radiation in drainage areas near ball fields. Concern was strong enough that a May youth baseball tournament with nearly 100 teams relocated to another set of fields.

EPA Regional Administrator Karl Brooks said Thursday that scientific surface gamma radiation screening and soil sampling showed that the fields are safe and no further environmental response is necessary.

A message left with Bridgeton Mayor Conrad Bowers was not immediately returned.

 

