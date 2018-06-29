Equestrian Drill Team to Perform

COLE COUNTY - The 4-H Club's Equestrian Drill team will perform at the cub scout camp at Jefferson City Jaycees Fairgrounds Tuesday.

The team formed in February out of the Mid-Missouri Bit and Birdle 4-H Club. The drill team choreographs routines and drill maneuvers on horseback to music.

The event starts at 12 p.m.