Eric Fryer's 3 hits leads Cardinals over Reds 4-3

4 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, April 17 2016 Apr 17, 2016 Sunday, April 17, 2016 5:03:20 PM CDT April 17, 2016 in Baseball
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Eric Fryer had three hits, including the go-ahead double with two outs in the eighth inning that led the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 Sunday.

A backup to All-Star catcher Yadier Molina, Fryer got his first start this season and is 6 for 6 at the plate.

Matt Carpenter and Jedd Gyorko hit solo homers for St. Louis, which has won three of last four. Ten of the Cardinals' 21 homers this season were hit in the three-game series against the Reds, who have lost five of six.

Kevin Siegrist (2-0) entered with a runner at second and two outs in the seventh, struck out Zack Cozart and pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, fanning two more. Trevor Rosenthal struck out his last two batters in a perfect ninth for his third save in as many chances.

 

