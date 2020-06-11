Eric Greitens files paperwork for 2024 political campaign

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri governor Eric Greitens has filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics Commission indicating he's forming a political committee to run for office.

The filing said Greitens plans to run for statewide office in 2024 as a Republican. It did not specify which office Greitens will seek.

Greitens resigned as governor in 2018 amid scandals related to an extramarital relationship and computer tampering related to “dark money” campaign financing.

There has been speculation in recent months that Greitens might run for office again. That rumor was fueled in February, after the Ethics Commission announced a fine against Greitens' campaign for finance violations.

At the time, Greitens called the report a "full exoneration," since it found he had no knowledge of the violations himself, but remains responsible since the campaign was under his name.

In a later interview with St. Louis Host Jamie Allman on "Allman in the Morning," when asked about his plans to run in 2020, Greitens told the host "anything is possible."