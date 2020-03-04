Eric Hosmer leaves Kansas City Royals

By: Monica Dunn KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Eric Hosmer is leaving the Royals.

Hosmer signed an eight-year contract with the San Diego Padres for
for around $144 million, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The contract comes with an opt-out cause after five years, according to the Kansas City Star.

Hosmer led the Royals to two World Series appearances and the second world championship in Royal history in 2015.

He hit .284 with 127 home runs and 566 RBI over seven Royal seasons.

Hosmer is bilingual and has strong leadership skills, which the Padres found valuable, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Hosmer will push Padres' first baseman Wil Myers to the outfield. Myers said he would be willing to move for Hosmer to join the team, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

