Escaped inmate caught in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who escaped from the Madison County Jail in Fredericktown has been caught in St. Louis.

Franklin County Sheriff Gary Toelke said 38-year-old Jason Mills was arrested at a home Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities said Mills escaped from the county jail, which is about 90 miles from St. Louis, on March 13 with a 21-year-old inmate.

Mills had been considered armed and dangerous.

The 21-year-old, a convicted murderer, was caught the day of the escape.