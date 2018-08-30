Escaped Missouri murder suspect remains missing

EMINENCE (AP) - An escaped southeast Missouri murder suspect remained on the loose two days after slipping away from a group of jail inmates watching fireworks.

KYTV-TV reports 35-year-old Jason McClurg of Winona was with nine other inmates outside the Shannon County jail Friday night watching fireworks when he broke free.

Sheriff Steven Blunkall says McClurg is considered dangerous and may be armed. He had not been located as of early Sunday evening.

The sheriff says the deputy who took the inmates outside has been fired, adding that it's the second time an inmate has escaped on the deputy's watch.

McClurg is accused of killing his wife on May 4 by mixing prescription medications with Kool-Aid and persuading her to drink it by saying their young child made it for her.