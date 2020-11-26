Escaped Reality House inmate found Thursday afternoon

COLUMBIA - An inmate who escaped from Reality House was found Thursday.
According to the Columbia Police Department, Jamale Marteen was found in the 1300 block of Omaha Court around 1 p.m. He had an active no bond warrant for first degree flight escape.
Marteen is one of three inmates who escaped from Reality House on November 16.
On November 21, Tyrone McClain Jr. turned himself in to the Boone County Jail. The third inmate, 35-year-old Lawrence Johnson is still at large.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.