Escobar's HR in 10th lifts Nationals over Cardinals 2-1

WASHINGTON (AP) - Yunel Escobar homered to left with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, then celebrated with a head-first slide into home plate, lifting the Washington Nationals to a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

It was the second homer of the season for Escobar, who was supposed to be Washington's second baseman but is filling in at third base while Anthony Rendon is on the disabled list.

Escobar connected with the first pitch he saw from Carlos Villanueva (1-1), the seventh pitcher for the Cardinals, who had won five consecutive games.

The Nationals have won five of their past six games to get back to .500 after starting the year 2-6.

Aaron Barrett (2-0) earned the win by pitching the 10th.