ESPN Anchor John Anderson to Present $20,000 to CPS

Friday, September 07 2012
By: Cody LaGrow
COLUMBIA - ESPN SportsCenter anchor and University of Missouri graduate John Anderson will present two donations to two organizations Friday at Parkade Elementary School.

Anderson will present The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri a check for $20,000. The money will support the Buddy Pack program, which sends more than 6700 children home with nutritional food each week.

Anderson will present a second donations of $20,000 to Columbia Public Schools. The donation will affect more than 200 students from three local elementary schools who participate in the district's Running Program.

Anderson plans to present the donations on behalf of the Anderson Family Charitable Foundation at 12:30pm.

The foundation's goal is to provide assistance to under-served elementary school-aged children.

 

