ESPN Plans to Film SEC Promo for MU

COLUMBIA - ESPN will film an SEC promotional ad of MU tigers for the SEC network Tuesday.

The Mizzou Spirit fire truck will be driving around campus Tuesday with Truman the Tiger, the Mizzou cheerleaders, and Marching Mizzou.

People on campus are encouraged to participate in the MIZ...ZOU chant when the truck passes by.

At 11:55 MU faculty, students, and staff will gather at Tiger Plaza as the truck passes. EPSN will film the crowd displaying Tiger spirit.

Those on campus Tuesday are encouraged to wear black and gold especially if they plan to participate in the gathering at Tiger Plaza.