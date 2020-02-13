Estrada leads Blue Jays over Royals 7-1 to force ALCS Game 6

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, October 21 2015 Oct 21, 2015 Wednesday, October 21, 2015 6:22:00 PM CDT October 21, 2015 in Baseball
By: The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Marco Estrada pitched one-hit ball into the eighth inning, giving Toronto's tattered bullpen a rest and leading the Blue Jays over the Kansas City Royals 7-1 Wednesday to close to 3-2 in the American League Championship Series.

Troy Tulowitzki broke open the game with a three-run double off Kelvin Herrera in the sixth, giving him seven RBIs in the series. Edwin Encarnacion had walked with the bases loaded against Edinson Volquez, who seemed flustered by close calls against the Royals.

Estrada faced the minimum 20 batters before Lorenzo Cain walked with two outs in the sixth. Closer Roberto Osuna was perfect in the ninth.

Toronto forced the series back to Kansas City, where Yordano Ventura will start for the defending AL champions on Friday against David Price.

 

