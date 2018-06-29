Ethics Commission Change

JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Ethics Commission is starting from scratch in deciding how to implement a Supreme Court ruling reinstating campaign contribution limits. Ethics commissioners have voted to rescind a decision made last week to notify candidates they may have violated the law by receiving donations above the retroactively reimposed limits. Commissioners cited a lawsuit by the Missouri Republican Party that claims they violated Missouri's open meetings law while making last week's decision. Although still asserting they did not break the Sunshine Law, a couple of commissioners said they did not want to be accused of doing so. Republicans have asked a Cole County judge to issue a temporary restraining order preventing the Ethics Commission from enforcing last week's decision. That request now likely is moot.