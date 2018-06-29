Ethics Commission Names Reps Who Failed to File

JEFERSON CITY (AP) - The state Ethics Commission says four candidates for the Missouri House candidates face disqualification for failing to file financial disclosure statements. Candidates for the August elections were supposed to file financial statements by April 11. If they still hadn't done so by the 18th, they're supposed to be knocked off the ballot. Ethics Commission Executive Director Bob Connor says the legislative candidates who failed to file reports are Republicans Sandra Chance of St. Louis and Marcia Moore McNeely of Kansas City and Kansas City Democrats Anna Phillips and Rodney Williams. Connor says six judicial candidates and one candidate for the Jackson County Legislature also failed to file their reports.