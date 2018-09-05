Ethics committee to review allegations against LeVota

JEFFERSON CITY - The Senate Rules and Ethics Committee will review allegations made against Missouri state Senator Paul LeVota, D-Independence, accused of making sexual advances at an intern, according to a statement released by the Missouri Senate today.

Senate Leader Tom Dempsey, R-St. Charles, said in the statement that after yesterday's Workplace Harassment Report, "new information has come to light which bears further investigation by the Senate" and will refer allegations to the ethics committee for advice.

Mo. Sen. Paul LeVota denied two claims he made sexual advances at an intern in his office, following the release of an independent investigators report Wednesday.

Dempsey said in order for a fair and full investigation, he and Minority Floor Leader Sen. Joe Keaveny, D-St. Louis, have agreed to remove LeVota from the committee.