Evening Fire at the University of Missouri Extinguished Before Major Damage

COLUMBIA - Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at Lafferre Hall on the University of Missouri campus late Thursday evening.

Students said they saw smoke coming from under a third floor chemistry laboratory door and tried to knock, but when no one answered the students pulled the fire alarm and evacuated the building.

Battlion Chief James Weaver said when they arrived, they had to force the door open, and the room was unoccupied.

Weaver said the fire started in a trash can, and took less than a minute to extinguish.

The only damage was to the trash can and the door.

No one was injured in the fire.