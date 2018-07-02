Evening Fire Damages Home on Copper Stone Court

COLUMBIA - An off-duty Columbia Fire Department lieutenant was near 4612 Copper Stone Court yesterday afternoon and noticed an unusual amount and color of smoke coming from the chimney.

He drove to the home and alerted the homeowner who was in the driveway at the time.

Burning embers made their way into cellulose insulation in the attic space. Fire crews were concerned about potential flare ups and remained on the scene overnight to perform periodic inspections.

Fire Investigator Lieutenant Lisa Todd confirms the fire originated in the flu and spread to adjacent areas in the structure. A damage estimate has not yet been determined.