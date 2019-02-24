Event brings Columbia gardeners together

COLUMBIA- Columbia gardeners got the chance to prepare for spring at an event on Saturday.

The Community Garden Coalition hosted its annual Spring Thaw event at the Activity and Recreation Center. The event allowed community members to meet with garden leaders and select garden plots. There were also free seed packets on hand for people to start their gardens.

Kathy Doisy, a Community Garden Coalition board member, said the coalition prepared for this event by buying seeds in bulk and measuring them out into labeled packets for distribution at the event.

Doisy said the event is a way to encourage people to get involved in gardening.

"What we're trying to do is get people growing their own food," she said. "We encourage that it be without chemicals. We try to encourage wholesome food for people."

Doisy said it's important to host events like these in the winter because spring planting is fast approaching. She said it's important to start thinking about getting cold weather crops planted as soon as possible.

"Your cool season crops should be going out in the next month," she said. "Lettuces, cabbages, kale, radishes. They can all go out in March."

One concern the coalition has, is over the city's rising water rates. Doisy said the coalition is meeting with the water and light board and the city council to see if they can lower the water rates for community gardeners.

"We don't feel that water that's being used to grow food should be billed at the same rate as water that's growing turf," she said.