Event gives young dancers a look at Stephens College

COLUMBIA - An event at Stephens College gave high school dancers a look at collegiate life.

The second annual Stephens Day of Dance event was held in Senior Hall on Saturday.

Prospective students were invited to come take master classes from dance faculty members and participate in a Q&A session with instructors and current students. Students also had the opportunity to audition for scholarships for the dance program.

Darren Gibson, the college's artistic director of dance, said the event began as a way to introduce the Columbia community to Stephens and bring opportunities to local young dancers.

"I like going out into the community and talking to people about the university," he said. "They know it's here but they just don't know what we do and how great we are."

While the university does recruit dancers from all over the country, Gibson said it's important for them to let local students know what opportunities are available for them here as well. He said there's plenty of talent right here in Mid-Missouri.

"I think people tend to think about Texas or New York or L.A. as being the big talent Mecca," Gibson said. "There are people in small towns that have great talent. They just don't have the same access to certain teachers, certain things."

Gibson said he hopes that through recruitment events like these, the college will be able to find talented dancers and give them opportunities to cultivate their skills and the chance to succeed in bigger cities.

The next event for Stephens' dance program is the New Works Dance Concert beginning April 18.