Event gives young dancers a look at Stephens College

2 days 22 hours 52 minutes ago Saturday, March 02 2019 Mar 2, 2019 Saturday, March 02, 2019 3:52:00 PM CST March 02, 2019 in News
By: Natalie Sopyla, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - An event at Stephens College gave high school dancers a look at collegiate life.

The second annual Stephens Day of Dance event was held in Senior Hall on Saturday.

Prospective students were invited to come take master classes from dance faculty members and participate in a Q&A session with instructors and current students. Students also had the opportunity to audition for scholarships for the dance program.

Darren Gibson, the college's artistic director of dance, said the event began as a way to introduce the Columbia community to Stephens and bring opportunities to local young dancers.

"I like going out into the community and talking to people about the university," he said. "They know it's here but they just don't know what we do and how great we are."

While the university does recruit dancers from all over the country, Gibson said it's important for them to let local students know what opportunities are available for them here as well. He said there's plenty of talent right here in Mid-Missouri.

"I think people tend to think about Texas or New York or L.A. as being the big talent Mecca," Gibson said. "There are people in small towns that have great talent. They just don't have the same access to certain teachers, certain things."

Gibson said he hopes that through recruitment events like these, the college will be able to find talented dancers and give them opportunities to cultivate their skills and the chance to succeed in bigger cities.

The next event for Stephens' dance program is the New Works Dance Concert beginning April 18.

More News

Grid
List

Student paintings celebrate anniversary of National Churchill Museum
Student paintings celebrate anniversary of National Churchill Museum
FULTON - Tuesday marks the 73rd anniversary of Winston Chruchill’s famous “Iron Curtain” speech. He made it as the Soviet... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 1:32:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Police find man with outstanding warrants hiding in basement
Police find man with outstanding warrants hiding in basement
FULTON - Police arrested a man with two felony warrants on Monday after officers found him hiding in a basement.... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 10:38:00 AM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Extreme cold prompts shelter to expand services
Extreme cold prompts shelter to expand services
COLUMBIA - With temperatures dropping dangerously low, people without homes are looking for warmth. Now, local organizations are looking for... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 2:14:00 AM CST March 05, 2019 in News

City of Columbia to buy $2.2 million in land; updates city manager search
City of Columbia to buy $2.2 million in land; updates city manager search
COLUMBIA - The Columbia city council agreed to buy 9.6 acres of land off of the Route KK and Scott... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 9:35:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

City offers look at plans for new Philips Park pavilion
City offers look at plans for new Philips Park pavilion
COLUMBIA - An indoor pavilion is set to make its way to A. Perry Philips Park within the next year.... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 7:33:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Effort to change Clean Missouri raises eyebrows
Effort to change Clean Missouri raises eyebrows
JEFFERSON CITY - When voters approved Constitutional Amendment 1 in November, they approved language that required the General Assembly to... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 4:57:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Fulton sex offender sentenced for transporting, having sex with child victim
Fulton sex offender sentenced for transporting, having sex with child victim
FULTON - A sex offender was sentenced to 15 years in jail after he paid his grandmother and mother to... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 4:44:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

17-year-old faces charges of armed robbery
17-year-old faces charges of armed robbery
COLUMBIA - A 17-year-old is accused of threatening a victim at gun point then stealing his gun. Knowledge D.... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 3:39:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Mexico residents say pipeline fire woke them in a panic
Mexico residents say pipeline fire woke them in a panic
AUDRIAN COUNTY - One day after a pipeline exploded north of Mexico, Missouri, residents say they are still shaken up.... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 3:34:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in Continuous News

Former Callaway County collector sentenced for embezzling from taxpayers
Former Callaway County collector sentenced for embezzling from taxpayers
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Pam Oestreich, the former Callaway County collector who pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $300,000, was sentenced Monday... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 3:18:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

MU Health Care drops to a one-star rating in quality and safety
MU Health Care drops to a one-star rating in quality and safety
COLUMBIA - The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) gave MU Health Care a one out of five star... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 2:49:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Men involved in Columbia brothel sentenced to federal prison
Men involved in Columbia brothel sentenced to federal prison
JEFFERSON CITY - Two Columbia men involved in a brothel were sentenced to federal prison Monday. Barry Manthe, 65,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 1:51:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Missouri settles another harassment suit by female employee
Missouri settles another harassment suit by female employee
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The state will pay $600,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a Missouri corrections employee... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 1:26:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

PHOTOS: Convocation of bald eagles provides prime wildlife viewing
PHOTOS: Convocation of bald eagles provides prime wildlife viewing
COLUMBIA - More than two dozen bald eagles are making a temporary home at Lakeview Park in Mexico. They... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 12:21:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Boeing testing aircraft at time of mysterious boom
Boeing testing aircraft at time of mysterious boom
COLUMBIA - Boeing said it was testing a military aircraft at the same time a loud boom was reported across... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 12:06:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Follow-up hearing set in 'Russian roulette'-style shooting
Follow-up hearing set in 'Russian roulette'-style shooting
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A prosecutor says there has been no grand jury decision on whether to charge a St.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 10:41:00 AM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Columbia man charged with arson at Planned Parenthood clinic
Columbia man charged with arson at Planned Parenthood clinic
COLUMBIA - Federal prosecutors charged a Columbia man with arson in connection to a February fire at a Planned Parenthood... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 10:09:00 AM CST March 04, 2019 in News

At least 23 dead after tornadoes touch down in Alabama and Georgia
At least 23 dead after tornadoes touch down in Alabama and Georgia
(CNN) -- A devastating series of tornadoes ripped through Alabama on Sunday, killing at least 23 people in one county.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 7:03:48 AM CST March 04, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 23°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 25°
4pm 24°
5pm 24°
6pm 23°