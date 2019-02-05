Event offers preview of True/False Film Festival

COLUMBIA - An event Saturday offered a preview of the upcoming True/False Film Festival.

The Columbia Public Library hosted a question and answer session for members of the general public. Attendees were able to ask questions to a panel of event organizers on topics such as what passes to purchase and where to park.

True/False’s programming and communications manager, Arin Liberman, said the question and answer event started seven years ago as a way to connect with festival attendees and answer any questions they may have.

She said it has been a great way to get feedback from returning festivalgoers on how the experience has been.

“We put so much thought into organizing the festival,” Liberman said. “It’s a wonderful chance whenever we can get some feedback on how people are really experiencing it.”

The event was also an opportunity for first time festival attendees to get some information.

Jan Wheeler said she decided to come to the meeting because in the past she found the festival a bit complicated. She said she has always wanted to go and she plans to attend this year.

“I love movies and I wanted to actually go this year and see a few movies,” she said. “Now I have choices on passes and some inside scoop into the movies, so I’m excited to actually do it this year.”

Those in attendance also got a sneak preview of some of the films that will play. The names of the films are being kept secret for now while the lineup is being finalized, but will be announced on the True/False website by 6 p.m. on Feb. 6.

The True/False Film festival will take place Feb. 28 through March 3.