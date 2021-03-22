COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Health Department announced a new health order Monday that lessens restrictions on local businesses.
The order allows occupancy limits to be at full capacity at restaurants, entertainment venues and social gatherings starting Wed., Mar. 24, at noon.
While masks and social distancing will still be enforced, the new health order replaces the previous one that capped capacity at 50% or a maximum of 200 people.
Local event planners, like Anne Tergerdine, said they have long-awaited this announcement.
Tergerdine owns Annabelle Events. She said when the pandemic hit, she and other event planning businesses took a big hit.
“Over a year ago, we were the first to close and we knew realistically we would be the last to open back up,” said Tegerdine. “And honestly, a couple months ago, we didn't know if that would be this year or next year.”
With the recent announcement, Tegerdine said she looks forward to seeing an increase in business. With a year-long delay in event planning, Tegerdine expects to be busy as the new health order goes into effect.
Tegerdine also hopes her customers remain patient with her. With the year-long delay, Tegerdine said she has a lot of catching up to do.
“Please be patient with us and know that all event and wedding businesses have essentially been completely shut down for a year,” said Tegerdine. “So it's taking us a little bit to get back on our feet.”
Nevertheless, the new health order has event planning businesses excited. They believe that this is a step in the right direction toward going back to “normal.”
Tegerdine hopes future orders will allow dance floors and address private-event parties, especially with events like graduation and high school proms coming up.
“If they're going to be allowed to have those, which we all are hoping and thinking they will be allowed to have those this year in some capacity, that more weddings and events that are smaller gatherings will be able to happen,” said Tegerdine.