Event to mark 50 years of the Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Music, food, children's activities and fireworks will all be part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Gateway Arch.

CityArchRiver Foundation and Great Rivers Greenway said a full day of events for "Arch 50 Fest" will mark a half-century of St. Louis' monument to westward expansion. Events start at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24 at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. The Arch grounds themselves are closed as part of a multi-million dollar renovation project.

The Arch is one of the most popular tourist attractions in St. Louis since Oct. 28, 1965, when the final piece of the monument was put into place.