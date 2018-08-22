Event to Raise Funds for War Memorial
"A Walk to Remember" starts in Weston at 9 a.m. and will cover three miles. The parents of Colby Farnan will buy a bronze statue of the Battlefield Cross to honor all war veterans. A bomb killed Farnan in Iraq last year. The Battlefield Cross depicts a soldier's boots with an upright rifle topped by a helmet. The statue will be near another military memorial in Weston. The Farnans also want to raise money to buy similar statues to honor war dead in their hometowns.
