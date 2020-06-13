Event venues plan for state reopening

PILOT GROVE -- Governor Mike Parson announced this week Missouri will be able to fully reopen on Tuesday with no restrictions. Event venues are planning out what that might look like for the summer.

The Copper Penny in Pilot Grove can normally handle about 500 people, but weddings typically have about 250-300 people.

"There is not really a problem with people spending and being farther apart from each other," said Nancy Twenter, the owner of Copper Penny.

Copper Penny is having its first larger event Saturday, a high school prom.

"There is only I think 32 that will be here so they have it set up in an eating are and there is only four to a table," said Twenter.

According to Twenter, she sanitizes everything after every event and provides extra hand sanitizer for the event.

High Impact Entertainment plans to do 40 weddings in the coming months, but will leave it up to what their customers feel most comfortable with.

"I feel like if the bride and groom want us to wear a mask, we will wear a mask. It's pretty much up to the bride and groom and the venues that we work with," said Eric Verhoff, owner and DJ of High Impact Entertainment.

Verhoff says they want to be able to create love and happiness for their guests.