Event venues plan for state reopening

17 hours 13 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 10:07:00 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News
By: Marina Silva, KOMU 8 Reporter

PILOT GROVE -- Governor Mike Parson announced this week Missouri will be able to fully reopen on Tuesday with no restrictions. Event venues are planning out what that might look like for the summer. 

The Copper Penny in Pilot Grove can normally handle about 500 people, but weddings typically have about 250-300 people. 

"There is not really a problem with people spending and being farther apart from each other," said Nancy Twenter, the owner of Copper Penny. 

Copper Penny is having its first larger event Saturday, a high school prom. 

"There is only I think 32 that will be here so they have it set up in an eating are and there is only four to a table," said Twenter. 

According to Twenter, she sanitizes everything after every event and provides extra hand sanitizer for the event. 

High Impact Entertainment plans to do 40 weddings in the coming months, but will leave it up to what their customers feel most comfortable with. 

"I feel like if the bride and groom want us to wear a mask, we will wear a mask. It's pretty much up to the bride and groom and the venues that we work with," said Eric Verhoff, owner and DJ of High Impact Entertainment. 

Verhoff says they want to be able to create love and happiness for their guests. 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia police arrest one in connection to May homicide on Quail Drive
Columbia police arrest one in connection to May homicide on Quail Drive
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested and charged a man with first degree murder and unlawful use of a... More >>
17 minutes ago Saturday, June 13 2020 Jun 13, 2020 Saturday, June 13, 2020 3:02:42 PM CDT June 13, 2020 in News

Missouri Contemporary Ballet's "Couch Ballet" takes the final bow online
Missouri Contemporary Ballet's "Couch Ballet" takes the final bow online
COLUMBIA - The final performance of the Missouri Contemporary Ballet Spring season looks different this year because of COVID-19. ... More >>
22 minutes ago Saturday, June 13 2020 Jun 13, 2020 Saturday, June 13, 2020 2:58:00 PM CDT June 13, 2020 in News

Columbia police arrest man threatening people with a nine inch blade Friday night
Columbia police arrest man threatening people with a nine inch blade Friday night
COLUMBIA - A man with a nine inch blade threatened crowds of people on Friday night around La Siesta. ... More >>
54 minutes ago Saturday, June 13 2020 Jun 13, 2020 Saturday, June 13, 2020 2:26:00 PM CDT June 13, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 225 daily state increase in cases
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 225 daily state increase in cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 13 2020 Jun 13, 2020 Saturday, June 13, 2020 2:10:55 PM CDT June 13, 2020 in News

DEVELOPING: Brick thrown through Columbia post office window
DEVELOPING: Brick thrown through Columbia post office window
COLUMBIA - Post Office employees were picking up the pieces of a shattered window Saturday afternoon after employees say a... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 13 2020 Jun 13, 2020 Saturday, June 13, 2020 1:36:00 PM CDT June 13, 2020 in News

Self-care for parents during a pandemic
Self-care for parents during a pandemic
(CNN) -- Parents know the drill: Put on your own oxygen mask before helping your children put on theirs. ... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, June 13 2020 Jun 13, 2020 Saturday, June 13, 2020 12:07:13 PM CDT June 13, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Event venues plan for state reopening
Event venues plan for state reopening
PILOT GROVE -- Governor Mike Parson announced this week Missouri will be able to fully reopen on Tuesday with no... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 10:07:00 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

Children join mid-Missouri protests
Children join mid-Missouri protests
COLUMBIA—Protests in Mid-Missouri have new voices and smaller feet joining the crowds as parents begin to take their children to... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 6:25:00 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

Three charged in federal court for heroin distribution
Three charged in federal court for heroin distribution
COLUMBIA— Three Columbia men were charged in federal court Friday for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 4:21:59 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: Moniteau County to offer community testing
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Moniteau County to offer community testing
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 3:06:00 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

Man arrested after hitting two cars, resisting arrest Friday morning
Man arrested after hitting two cars, resisting arrest Friday morning
COLUMBIA — Police arrested Morris McDonald, 34, of Columbia, early Friday morning after officers say he collided into two vehicles.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

MU alumnus gifts $1 million to College of Veterinary Medicine
MU alumnus gifts $1 million to College of Veterinary Medicine
COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri alumnus gave a $1 million gift to the MU College of Veterinary Medicine, the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 2:43:00 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

Public health workers fighting virus face growing threats
Public health workers fighting virus face growing threats
ASSOCIATED PRESS —Emily Brown was stretched thin. As the director of the Rio Grande County Public Health Department in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 1:54:52 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson appoints Columbia attorney to 13th Judicial Circuit judge seat
Gov. Parson appoints Columbia attorney to 13th Judicial Circuit judge seat
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday he appointed Columbia attorney Joshua Devine to be a judge with the 13th... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 1:50:17 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

Airbnb business is booming at the Lake of the Ozarks
Airbnb business is booming at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Airbnb hosts at the Lake of the Ozarks are quickly getting booked out for months.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 1:28:00 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

MU will not remove statue of Thomas Jefferson from Francis Quadrangle
MU will not remove statue of Thomas Jefferson from Francis Quadrangle
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri leaders announced they will not order the removal of a statue of Thomas Jefferson on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 11:30:59 AM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

Assisted living, care facilities closer to get guidance on reopening soon
Assisted living, care facilities closer to get guidance on reopening soon
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri is officially set to reopen Tuesday, June 16, but nursing homes, care and assisted living facilities... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 10:06:00 AM CDT June 12, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 87°
5pm 87°
6pm 86°
7pm 85°