Events Celebrates Mexican Tradition

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Cinco de Mayo,0070 Events celebrates Mexican tradition KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A celebration of a Mexican holiday continues today in Kansas City. Organizers promote the Fiesta in the Heartland as the largest Cinco de Mayo event in the Midwest. It started yesterday at the Crown Center Square, near downtown. And it ends tomorrow. The event features live entertainment and food booths. Cinco de Mayo celebrates a Mexican victory against overwhelming odds over a French force in 1862. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-06-06 1408EDT