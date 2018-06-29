Events in Mid-Missouri Today

SPAY DAY

COLUMBIA - Staff animal shelter in Sunrise Beach is trying to spay and neuter a record number of cats at its clinic Tuesday.

This is part of the Humane Society International's World Spay Day event. The event is to inspire people to save animals' lives by spaying feral pets.

The clinic expects to perform at least 30 surgeries Tuesday. Surgeries cost $25 for cats and $45 for dogs.

COMESTIC SURGERY SEMINAR

JEFFERSON CITY - Learn about getting a more youthful appearance Tuesday at a free comestic surgery seminar.

Jefferson City Medical Group will host the seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hawthorn Bank in Jefferson City. Doctor Esteban Marten will cover a range of surgical and non-surgical options.

KIDS' CARNIVAL

JEFFERSON CITY - There's fun for the kids in Jefferson City on Tuesday as well.

Students in the Jefferson City Public Schools Leadership class are hosting "Kids Carnival" from 5:30 to 7:30 tonight. Games include face painting, maze, ring toss, a petting zoo and more.

The first 200 children coming to the event will also get free books.

SHOW ME FAMILY MEDICINE

JEFFERSON CITY - Tuesday is the second annual Show Me Family Medicine Advocacy Day.

The event is held by the Missouri Academy of Family Physicians. Participants will visit the state capitol to promote the importance of family medicine and primary care.

Activists, residents and students will meet with legislators to discuss issues involved in family medical care.

MISSOURI FARM BUREAU COMMODITY CONFERENCE

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Farm Bureay will hold its commodity conference Tuesday.

Speakers will cover topics including challenges and changes in marketing livestock in the U.S. They will also take an outlook for grains and livestock and U.S. livestock exports this year.

The conference starts at 8 a.m. in the Jefferson City Capitol Plaza Hotel. Gov. Jay Nixon will be in attendance.

CAUCUS INFORMATIONAL MEETING

COLUMBIA - There will be an informational meeting on the Missouri Republican Caucus on Tuesday night.

The presentation will be at 6 p.m. at Hy-Vee. It will cover why there is a caucus this year, what will be voted on and other caucus-related information.

The meeting is free and open to the public.