'Every night is senior night': Southern Boone adjusting to the pandemic

1 day 14 hours 43 minutes ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:10:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever
By: Parker Rehm, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

ASHLAND - It's Thursday morning. Head football coach Trent Tracy gets to Southern Boone High School to turn on the lights, play some music and get ready for the last practice before Friday's game.

The point of these early morning practices is to take advantage of how productive his players are before the sun comes up, Tracy said.

"It gives us a chance to have a productive practice in the morning and get some rest before Friday night," Tracy said. "Even myself, my family and I go out to dinner on Thursday's with the time off."

As the players take the field Friday night, 15 numbers fill the back fence on the side of the field, each number representing a senior on this 2020 Eagle team. 

"We've been playing together since we were in third grade," Caleb Perkins, Southern Boone senior offensive and defensive lineman said. 

There's a feeling in the locker room that is different than years past.

"We've all bonded really well," Chase Schupp, Southern Boone senior quarterback said. "[Past senior classes] haven't been as tight-knit as this group."

Coming into this season, it wasn't even 100 percent that the Eagles would play football, but the high school season began without any problems. It wasn't until this week that Southern Boone felt the effects closer to home.

"We had three guys get sent home for 14 days because they were in the same classroom as a kid [that tested positive for COVID-19]," Schupp said. "I'm just lucky I wasn't in that class."

"I don't know, all I can think of is just 'crazy'," Perkins said. "We're all just shocked that this happened to us. We heard about all the cases everywhere else, we just didn't think it could happen to us."

Not to say that this hasn't crossed Schupp's mind before. His mom tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks before the football season began, threatening to sideline him for the opening weeks of the 2020 season.

"We had to quarantine for two weeks," Schupp said. "Then the health department cleared us and thankfully I was able to play week one."

It's a scenario we've seen all over not only Mid-Missouri, but the United States as well. Schedule changes have been constant amid the pandemic. The Eagles had to change opponents last week after Versailles canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case within the team.

These kinds of issues are bound to happen, but the emphasis on staying in the moment and cherishing the time on the field became a strong message from coaches to players, Tracy said.

"We really just try to stress to them that even probably more this year because of the uncertainties that you go through each week, that you know, you got to have fun with this," Tracy said. "You also have to cherish every moment because you never know when the moments are going to go away."

A message that focuses on the heart of this team, and the legacy it will leave at the end of the year.

"Most people say legacies are wins and losses, and obviously we want to win more games than we lose, but at the end of the day records fade," Tracy said. "The impact and the legacy that you leave will never go away. As for that legacy, we'll just have to wait and see what the rest of the season holds for this senior class."

KOMU 8's Week Five Friday Night Fever coverage continues as Eldon takes on Southern Boone in our Game of the Week. 

More News

Grid
List

MU game day creates social distancing frustration for fans
MU game day creates social distancing frustration for fans
COLUMBIA – Mizzou's football fans are reconciling their team spirit with a global pandemic. The Tigers met Alabama at... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 7:57:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

'Jailed' candidates raise money for youth activities
'Jailed' candidates raise money for youth activities
HALLSVILLE – With the 2020 election fast approaching, a few Missouri politicians tried to sell themselves, from a cell. ... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 4:59:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Trump selects Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court
Trump selects Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is nominating Amy Coney Barrett , a conservative federal appeals court... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 4:20:23 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Jefferson City celebrates 20th annual Oktoberfest
Jefferson City celebrates 20th annual Oktoberfest
JEFFERSON CITY - Today marked the 20th anniversary of Jefferson City’s Oktoberfest and while there were doubts over whether or... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 3:09:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Peter Stiepleman announced as MASA 2021 superintendent of the year
Peter Stiepleman announced as MASA 2021 superintendent of the year
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's Dr. Peter Stiepleman was named 2021 Superintendent of the Year by Missouri Association of School... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 2:06:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 60 new cases
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 60 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 10:09:00 AM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Blair Oaks winning streak ends
Blair Oaks winning streak ends
STE. GENEVIEVE - Blair Oaks' 51 regular season game win streak ended against Valle Catholic on Friday. Blair Oaks fell... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 8:47:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

COVID-19 vaccinations could start in November or December, Fauci says
COVID-19 vaccinations could start in November or December, Fauci says
(CNN) -- Covid-19 vaccinations could start as early as November, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 7:55:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Columbia's Goodwill Excel Center hosts first graduation
Columbia's Goodwill Excel Center hosts first graduation
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s Goodwill Excel Center Hosted its very first commencement ceremony. The Goodwill Excel Center is a free... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 7:51:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Stations pull ads on Democratic Missouri governor hopeful
Stations pull ads on Democratic Missouri governor hopeful
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Nine television stations have pulled an ad criticizing Democratic candidate for Missouri governor Nicole Galloway. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:47:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

FNF Pregame Week 5: Blair Oaks playing at Valle Catholic after cancellation
FNF Pregame Week 5: Blair Oaks playing at Valle Catholic after cancellation
MID-MISSOURI - Week five of Friday Night Fever is here. Before you head out to your team's game or tune... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Sports

Court weighs fate of sweeping Missouri abortion restrictions
Court weighs fate of sweeping Missouri abortion restrictions
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel is weighing the fate of a sweeping Missouri abortion law, including... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:15:01 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 5 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Eldon Mustangs travelling to Southern... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:55:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 5: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
Below are scores from high school football games from across mid-Missouri. Check out KOMU 8's liveblog with updates from some... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:54:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

'Every night is senior night': Southern Boone adjusting to the pandemic
'Every night is senior night': Southern Boone adjusting to the pandemic
ASHLAND - It's Thursday morning. Head football coach Trent Tracy gets to Southern Boone High School to turn on the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:10:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

9 indicted in connection with southwestern Missouri killing
9 indicted in connection with southwestern Missouri killing
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — Nine people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the kidnapping and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:05:38 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Sources: Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Sources: Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice, according to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 3:16:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

One person injured in Jefferson City structure fire
One person injured in Jefferson City structure fire
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Marshall Street Friday morning... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 12:12:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 63°
8am 64°
9am 66°
10am 68°