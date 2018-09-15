Every Vote Counts

The election ended in a tie. Acting Mayor Paul Heywood and former Mayor Danny Joiner each got 143 votes.

"It's a waiting game now. But I feel like at least it's out of my hands now, where as yesterday I still kind of felt like I was holding the ball," Heywood said.

"Paul Heywood called me last night about 11 o'clock and said 'Guess what? We're tied.' and I said, 'Boy, that's unusual,'" Joiner said.

Election rules say there are two ways to break a tie. If both candidates agree, they can draw lots or flip a coin. If they don't agree, then a special election must be held.

"In my own mind I would like to get this over with quick. The other option, a special election could take up to 2 months to get the paperwork filed, and I don't know if I'm up for 2 more months," Heywood said.

But Joiner thinks it's worth the wait.

"I don't think a draw of the hat would work because that wouldn't be fair to the voters," Joiner said.

With the town being divided at the ballot box, the candidates have different ways of looking at it.

"If you are the winner, that's great. But the other part is half the people didn't want you there," Heywood explained.

"Evidently we both must still be pretty well liked, or it wouldn't have been a tie," Joiner said.

Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren estimates a special election would cost the city of Sturgeon about $800.