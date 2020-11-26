COLUMBIA - Not even a pandemic could stop the Everybody Eats program from feeding those in Columbia who need a meal on Thanksgiving.
The program has been held for 23 years, originally starting under the leadership of Almeta Crayton, and then under Kentrell Minton.
Kentrell died at the age of 37 due to health complications, just under two weeks before Thanksgiving day. That made today much different, for two reasons.
"Different for two reasons, because we lost a pivotal person in our organization, Kentrell Minton," DeeDee Jackson, outreach coordinator for Everybody Eats, said. "With the pandemic at the same time, it's been trying, but we have gotten through it and pushed through it as a team."
And there's a lot to push through for in the community, including Len Henry, a Vietnam War veteran, and John Clark, who's retired. Both made a trip to the Columbia Senior Center for a plate today.
Henry and Clark both grabbed extra for their neighbors, who are homebound right now.
"Well he's kind of self quarantining, so I said I'd run down there and see," Henry said.
"Two of my neighbors are, so I'm picking up for them, and I'm picking up for myself," Clark said.
Today's event hopes to serve as many people as possible. Coordinators told KOMU 8 they were expecting to see close to 2,500 people served across their drive-through, walk-up and home delivery system.
"There's people out there who don't have a lot, but there's people out there that got a little and they're still thankful," Reverend James Gray said. "As me and my wife have always said, it's better to give than to receive."
Although it's been a tough year for many, Henry and Clark say they've both got plenty to be thankful for.
Henry just received a service dog from the VA to help him remember to take his medicine. Clark says he's just thankful to be outside again.
"I'm getting better and better. I had a stroke two years ago, but I'm out driving, and at home I'm out walking," Clark said.
While the pandemic may have complicated things, Jackson says there was no plan to cancel.
"It was never a thought in Kentrell's mind that it wouldn't happen," she said. "Any way we could make it happen, and even in this loss, we can still pull together and still figure out a way to make sure we keep going."