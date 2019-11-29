'Everybody Eats' feeds hundreds in honor of Almeta Crayton

COLUMBIA — Homeless people, immigrants and single mothers all gathered in one room on a gloomy Thanksgiving day. The room full of strangers soon became family.

They ate a Thanksgiving meal together as part of Everybody Eats- a program that provides a thanksgiving meal for anyone who wants or needs it.

Everybody Eats was started 22 years ago by former Columbia councilwoman and community activist Almeta Crayton.

"She was basically the mama figure," said Nick Raines, who helps to manage the program. "She watched over everybody and made sure everybody was okay."

Now, the program feeds hundreds of people every Thanksgiving.

The meal time is mostly run by volunteers- some young and some old. The program is asking for more volunteers to help with it's other programs all year.

You can sign up to volunteer or donate at the Almeta Crayton's Community Programs website.