Evidence sought in shooting of family's car on interstate
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Investigators continue seeking information about an incident over Labor Day weekend in which a family coming home from a holiday gathering had their car hit by at least 13 bullets.
The Kansas City Star reports a man and his 2-year-old daughter were hospitalized in stable condition after being hit in what authorities were told was an unprovoked attack. The mother and another child also were in the car.
Police say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 49 just south of Belton. Deputies found broken glass on the roadway and canine units found spent shell casings believed to be evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
