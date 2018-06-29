Ex-administrator pleads guilty to ambulance district thefts

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The former administrator of the Pettis County Ambulance District has admitted embezzling more than $227,000 from the district.

Federal prosecutors say 62-year-old Michael Paul Gardner, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty Thursday to bank fraud.

Gardner admitted that he forged board members' signatures on 44 checks and received unapproved payroll expenses from 2015 to 2017. He embezzled a total of $227,649.

Gardner was arrested in March after two board members reported suspicious financial activity on the district's bank accounts to Sedalia police.

Prosecutors said they will recommend Gardner be sentenced to two years in federal prison without parole.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.